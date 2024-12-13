Anthony McCune, 23, is accused of bringing a stolen firearm to a residence on the 200 block of Birch Street, where four juveniles handled the weapon before it discharged, striking a 12-year-old boy in the head, Chambersburg Police detailed in an affidavit of probable cause.

Police were called to the home at 6:23 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, and found the child lying between a couch and a dining table. McCune was reportedly standing outside the home when officers arrived.

Investigators say McCune admitted to stealing the firearm and concealing it in his jacket pocket before bringing it into the home. He placed the gun unsecured on a counter where the juveniles could access it, according to the affidavit.

Two of the juveniles told police they played with the firearm in McCune's presence, handed it to him at his request, and passed it to each other. The gun later discharged, injuring the 12-year-old boy, police said.

McCune faces felony charges for carrying a firearm without a license, along with four counts each of corruption of minors and reckless endangerment.

The boy’s condition has not been disclosed.

McCune was arraigned and is being held in Franklin County Jail on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 19, records show.

