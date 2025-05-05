Albert Johnson was driving a lawn mower without proper lighting equipment east on Kohler Road during periods of moderate and heavy rain around 8:39 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, according to Trooper Trevor Bopp of PSP Chambersburg.

Michael L. Faust, also of Chambersburg, was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey east on the same road when he struck the mower from behind, troopers said.

Johnson was ejected from the lawn mower and landed in a field south of Kohler Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Faust suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Chambersburg Hospital by Wellspan EMS, police said.

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane.

The Franklin Fire Company, Franklin County Coroner’s Office, and Wellspan EMS assisted at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.