Active Police Incident Shuts Down Garber Street In Chambersburg (Developing)

An active police incident has prompted road closures in Chambersburg, authorities announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 11:24 a.m.

A Chambersburg Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethel Kids @BethelKids717
Jillian Pikora
The Chambersburg Police Department is urging the public to avoid the area of Garber Street and Lincoln Way East while officers address the situation. Garber Street is closed from Lincoln Way East to East King Street, according to the department.

Details about the incident have not been disclosed.

Police have assured the public that they will provide an update once the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

