The Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Marshals, Chambersburg Police, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office raided 72 S. Main St., Apartment 7, at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, arresting Aaron Keith Helman Jr. and three others tied to recent gun violence in the borough.

Police say Helman opened fire near Water Street and W. Catherine Street on Jan. 31, striking a 13-year-old boy in the leg and sending another round through a nearby residence, which penetrated the victim’s bedroom wall. The juvenile was rushed to the hospital, but their current condition remains unknown.

Following an investigation, Helman was charged as an adult with:

Criminal Attempt Homicide

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Structure

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Persons Not to Possess a Firearm

Helman was denied bail and remains jailed at Franklin County Jail.

During the same operation, Ky’Jarese Damani Hicks, 19, was also arrested for his alleged involvement in a Jan. 12 shooting at S. Central Ave. and E. South St., where shots were fired at people near South Main Street, striking two vehicles, police said. He was charged with riot.

Two others—Mikaija Mitchell, 20, and Shataija Edwards, 32—were arrested for allegedly harboring Helman and Hicks in their apartment, hindering apprehension or prosecution. Mitchell, who was previously arrested on Feb. 1 in connection to the Jan. 31 shooting, also faces two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, police said.

Hicks, Mitchell, and Edwards were all committed to Franklin County Jail, unable to post bail.

Police emphasized that, while these arrests mark a breakthrough in the borough’s recent gun violence cases, their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 717-264-4131.

