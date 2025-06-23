4, 6-Year-Olds Injured When 16-Year-Old Rolls ATV: PSP Chambersburg

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on the 11300 block of Punch Bowl Road in Montgomery Township, according to the release.

The teen was driving a Polaris Sportsman 450 eastbound when he failed to safely navigate a right-hand curve. The ATV rolled onto its side and then its roof, trapping all three Chambersburg riders underneath.

A 4-year-old boy suffered minor injuries while a 6-year-old passenger was seriously hurt, troopers said. Both were flown to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment. The teen driver was transported by ambulance to Meritus Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

None of the children were wearing safety gear, investigators noted.

The teen was cited for driving at an unsafe speed. The ATV had to be towed from the scene by Cunningham's Towing.

