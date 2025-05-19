Fair 62°

28-Year-Old Inmate Dies While Hospitalized From Franklin County Jail: PSP

An inmate from the Franklin County Jail died while receiving care at a local hospital, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday, May 19.

Jillian Pikora
The unidentified 28-year-old man was in custody at the Franklin County Jail when he passed away over the weekend, according to Warden Heather Franzoni.

“Franklin County Jail confirms that an individual in our custody passed away over the weekend while receiving care at a local hospital. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Franzoni said in a statement.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg Criminal Investigation Unit were dispatched to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg Borough at 11:17 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, to assist the Franklin County Coroner.

The investigation into the man’s death remains active and ongoing.

