Screaming Woman Being Chased By Captor, Arrest Made In Hilltown: Police

A screaming woman led police to a suspect in a stabbing, authorities said on Monday, Aug. 19.

Jacob Cantando

Photo Credit: Hilltown Township PD
Jon Craig
On June 28 at about 3 a.m., Hilltown Police responded to a business in the 800 block of Blooming Glen Road to investigate the report of a female stabbing victim.

Officers arrived and found a screaming woman being chased by a suspect, Jacob Cantando, police said.

An Investigation determined that the female victim had been injured twice with a knife by Cantando during a several-hour-long ordeal in which he refused to allow the victim to leave, police said.

Cantando was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage of New Britain and posted bail of $250,000, according to court records.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 29.

