Nephew Kills Philadelphia Firefighter Antonio Rodriguez: Police

Officers from the 15th District responded to the block around 3:51 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a person with a gun in the 700 block of Shelmire Avenue, according to Philadelphia Police.

When police arrived, they encountered a 27-year-old man behind a locked security gate enclosing the home’s front porch. After gaining entry, officers found an unresponsive man inside with no visible injuries, investigators said.

The man told police that he had fatally assaulted his uncle, later identified as 56-year-old Antonio Rodriguez, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m., police said.

The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Homicide Unit for further investigation. The case remains active and ongoing.

Friends remembered Rodriguez as “known to many and loved by all,” with one writing, “May God bless you and until we meet again… keep the heavens safe!!!”

