Hear That Explosion? This Is What The Loud Bangs In Bucks County Are

Explosions and loud bangs around the old Bethanna Property on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township sparked a wave of 911 calls on Thursday, Sept. 18, police said.

Jillian Pikora
The Bucks County 911 dispatch center received numerous reports from residents concerned about the noise coming from the area, according to a Crimewatch alert shared by Upper Southampton Township Police at 12:10 p.m.

Authorities stressed there is no danger to the community. The sounds were the result of law enforcement training maneuvers being conducted on the property, police explained.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out and reported the unusual sounds,” police said in the release.

