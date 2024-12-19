Christian Jeffrey Anderson-Ley, 36, turned himself over to Warrington Township Police on Dec. 18 after an arrest warrant was issued for him following a Nov. 23 medical emergency at his home on Teresa Circle, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a woman overdosing at the residence and found Anderson-Ley under the influence of controlled substances, police said. His three children were also present in what officers described as "extremely disarrayed" living conditions, with rotting food and water damage in the kitchen.

Police discovered fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, at the bottom of a staircase leading to the children’s bedrooms, according to the release. The substances were seized and submitted for forensic testing.

Anderson-Ley has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, police said. He was arraigned before Judge Christopher O'Neill on Dec. 18 and released on $15,000 unsecured bail, with conditions barring unsupervised visits with his children. The children are now in the custody of a family member, officials said.

