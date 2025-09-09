Julie Acosta, 41, of Catasauqua, has been charged with Felony Intimidation of a Witness, after allegedly contacting the victim from Lehigh County Jail using a tablet — despite being under a no-contact order from Children and Youth Services.

The alleged communications occurred while Acosta was incarcerated from Feb. 9 through June 6, 2025, following her initial arrest on Felony Conspiracy – Rape of a Child, Felony Trafficking in Individuals – Recruit/Entice/Solicit, Felony Sexual Exploitation of Children, and Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

According to the DA’s office, Acosta not only contacted the victim using her own jail-issued tablet, but also used another inmate’s device in an effort to get the child to “say she lied” and stop cooperating with authorities — so Acosta could be released.

The new charge was held for Lehigh County Common Pleas Court after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Her bail on the intimidation charge was set at $50,000.

She remains jailed on $350,000 bail in the original child rape case, stemming from an investigation in 2024 when the victim was just 12 years old.

