Dymtro Prokopets Killed In ATV Crash In Poconos: Police

A New York man was killed and another seriously injured when their ATV was struck by a car in the Poconos, police announced on Monday, Sept. 15.

 Photo Credit: Poconos Mountain Regional Police
The crash happened in the northbound lane of State Route 115 in Tunkhannock Township at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, according to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Dymtro Prokopets, 22, of Brooklyn, was operating the ATV with 19-year-old passenger, also of Brooklyn, when their vehicle was struck from behind by a 2018 Nissan Sentra, police said.

Prokopets was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office. The passenger was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Wyoming Valley with serious injuries.

The Nissan was operated by 57-year-old Tshilonda Sabwa of Albrightsville, authorities said.

Police noted that neither ATV rider was wearing protective gear and both were dressed in dark clothing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

