WWII Mortar Round Found In Cumberland County Teen’s Backpack On School Bus: Police

The 17-year-old Greenwood School District student had the inert explosive device in his backpack while riding a school bus to the Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center at 110 Old Willow Mill Road, according to Silver Spring Township Police.

Officers were notified at 11:49 a.m., and the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosive Section confirmed the device contained no explosives or propellant, police said.

Investigators believe the student intended to show the mortar round to friends and had no plans to threaten or harm anyone.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Andrew Bassler at 717-697-0607 ext. 2005 or abassler@sstwp.org.

