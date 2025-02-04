William H. Pratt, 45, was taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 2, after arriving at a location on the 600 block of East Main Street in Hummelstown, where he had arranged to meet the minor, authorities said.

For several days, Pratt had been communicating with an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to police. When he arrived at the meeting spot around 11 a.m., he was immediately arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, officials said.

Pratt was in possession of a firearm, condoms, and other related materials at the time of his arrest, investigators said.

He has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of child sex acts, criminal use of a communication facility, and child pornography, police said.

Pratt was taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center for arraignment.

