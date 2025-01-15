Vehicle Slams Into Sunny Side Family Restaurant In Carlisle, Injures One

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m., according to Cumberland County emergency dispatch. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

The incident caused temporary road closures in the area, but they have since reopened.

Sunny Side Family Restaurant shared the following statement on Facebook regarding the crash:

"We will be closed until further notice. A vehicle came through the side of our building earlier this morning. We will keep you all posted as to when we will be reopening. Thank you in advance for your understanding during this difficult time."

No additional details about the crash or the restaurant’s reopening were immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.