Fair 30°

SHARE

Vehicle Slams Into Sunny Side Family Restaurant In Carlisle, Injures One

A car crashed into the side of Sunny Side Family Restaurant on North Hanover Street in Carlisle Borough, sending one person to the hospital, authorities said.

Sunny Side Family Restaurant 

Sunny Side Family Restaurant 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Sunny Side Family Restaurant
Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m., according to Cumberland County emergency dispatch. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

The incident caused temporary road closures in the area, but they have since reopened.

Sunny Side Family Restaurant shared the following statement on Facebook regarding the crash:

"We will be closed until further notice. A vehicle came through the side of our building earlier this morning. We will keep you all posted as to when we will be reopening. Thank you in advance for your understanding during this difficult time."

No additional details about the crash or the restaurant’s reopening were immediately available.

to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE