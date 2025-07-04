Tractor-Trailer Hits Overpass On I-81, Spilling Target Merch: PennDOT

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when the big rig hit the Stoughstown Road bridge over I-81 northbound, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said in an update. The impact breached the right side of the trailer, scattering some of its load onto the interstate.

The highway was closed between Exit 29 (Shippensburg) and Exit 37 (Newville). Although traffic was seen moving in the left lane past the scene, Schreffler clarified that only vehicles already trapped past Exit 29 were being released in a controlled queue. All other northbound traffic was being detoured.

A separate vehicle was discovered across the median, up against the cable barrier and facing the wrong direction. Authorities are still working to confirm whether it was involved in the crash or swerved to avoid it.

Bridge crews assessed the overpass and determined the damage to the parapet was superficial, so Stoughstown Road could remain open. No injuries have been reported.

PennDOT maintenance teams and bridge inspectors remained on scene to coordinate cleanup and evaluate the structure’s safety.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and expect delays while crews worked to clear debris and reopen the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

