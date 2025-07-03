Partly Cloudy 86°

Timothy Seibert Charged In Child Sex Sting, Police Say

A man is accused of contacting a child and sending sexual photos and messages in Cumberland County, Middlesex Township Police announced in a release issued on Thursday, July 3.

Timothy Seibert

 Photo Credit: Middlesex Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Timothy Seibert, 42, of Carlisle, was arrested after a joint investigation with the Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division, according to the department.

Seibert used sexually explicit language and sent photos to a minor, investigators say. The operation, which ended with his arrest on Tuesday, July 1, was part of an effort to address crimes against children, police detailed.

He was charged with the following:

  • Felony Unlawful Contact With Minor.
  • Felony Solicitation To Commit Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.
  • Misdemeanor Corruption Of Minors.

Seibert was denied bail on Wednesday, July 2, due to concerns for the safety of the juvenile victim and his prior criminal history, court records show. He remains at Cumberland County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge David J. Rogers at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11.

