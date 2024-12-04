Staff at the cemetery, located at 1811 Carlisle Road in Camp Hill, discovered the theft earlier that day and reported it to police at 3:25 p.m. Investigators believe the vases were taken sometime in the past week.

The stolen vases, often used to hold flowers in memory of loved ones, are a distinctive feature of the cemetery, police noted.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department and reference case number LA-24-06466.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

