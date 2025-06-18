Terry Sipe, 63, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to over seven months in prison followed by consecutive probation periods after pleading guilty to several charges in what the DA called an elaborate scheme.

The sentence, handed down by Judge Michelle H. Sibert, went beyond the aggravated range of the sentencing guidelines due to the disturbing nature of the crimes, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

State Police Trooper Jacob Brown-Schields led the investigation after Sipe reported a harrowing story: that the Mixell family, his neighbors, had duct-taped his hands, placed a bag over his head, bloodied him, and dumped him in a ditch.

But the evidence told a different story.

Troopers found that Sipe had self-inflicted his minor injuries, bound himself, and staged the entire scene. Matching duct tape was discovered in his home, and forensic testing revealed only his own fingerprints and DNA were present.

The biggest clue? A hand-written checklist investigators found in Sipe’s possession. It included incriminating reminders like: “make sure I wear gloves when planting evidence” and “when ready to call 911 have evidence all planted.”

Multiple members of the Mixell family gave emotional victim impact statements at sentencing, describing how Sipe’s lies led to their home being searched, their lives upended, and their trust shattered.

Sipe “weaponized law enforcement” to terrorize them and cause anxiety that continues to linger, authorities said.

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue, with support from Victim Advocate Jordan Zercher. The DA praised the trooper’s “diligent and thorough” work that brought the truth to light.

