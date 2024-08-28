Rapists Blame Hennessy After Victim Left Bleeding From Mouth: Cumberland County DA

Chase Toombs and Taj Tucker blamed their behavior on Hennessy beer, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

The victim complained of bleeding from the mouth and vagina after an attack by the two men, the DA said.

Both men were found guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 27 of Sexual Assault, Conspiracy to Sexual Assault, Indecent Assault by Forcible Compulsion, Conspiracy to Indecent Assault, Simple Assault, and Conspiracy to Simple Assault, the DA said.

These charges were filed in March of 2023, after the victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted by both men at a get-together with friends and coworkers.

Later that night, she had a friend take her to the hospital to undergo a sexual assault examination, where the nurse noted multiple injuries to the victim’s mouth and vaginal areas.

Law enforcement subsequently executed a search warrant on the SnapChat accounts of both men, where they found communication between the two following the assault, where the two discussed getting their stories “lined up” and admitting that they “let the [Hennessy] get control,” the DA said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3, before Judge Christylee Peck.

