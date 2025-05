The crash happened at the intersection of South Hanover Street and West Pomfret Street, according to Carlisle Police.

Authorities said the investigation is still in its early stages and the conditions of those involved remain unknown.

Pedestrians and drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the scene is processed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.

