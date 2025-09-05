Patrick Wilson Osbourne, 24, walked away from the Work Release Center at the Cumberland County Prison around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Osbourne headed to the GQ Barber Shop on Hanover Street in Carlisle and later obtained a new ID from a nearby driver license center before vanishing.

He was found nearly 700 miles away in Savannah, Georgia, and arrested by law enforcement on Thursday, Sept. 4 around 7:40 p.m., officials said.

Convicted Thief Turned Escapee

Osbourne had been incarcerated at Cumberland County Prison since July 16 following a retail theft conviction. He now faces a new Felony Escape charge for allegedly fleeing the work release program.

Long Criminal History

His record stretches back years and includes charges across Cumberland and York counties. Court documents and past Daily Voice reporting confirm Osbourne was convicted of Simple Assault in a 2020 South Middleton Township case after pleading guilty.

Osbourne has a history of out-of-state arrests, including a 2025 case in Berkeley County, West Virginia, where he was charged with public intoxication, obstructing an officer, domestic assault, and destruction of property, records show.

He also faces pending felony charges for Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft in Hampden Township and Retail Theft in Carlisle Boro.

Just weeks before his most recent arrest, Osbourne was also charged with multiple traffic-related offenses and False Identification to Law Enforcement after being declared a fugitive in York County.

Assault On Pregnant Woman

Osbourne made headlines in 2021 when he elbowed a pregnant woman in the stomach and punched her in the back of the head multiple times during a domestic assault on Route 15 in Carroll Township, York County. He fled before officers arrived on July 29, 2021, but a warrant was swiftly issued for his arrest.

At the time, Osbourne was charged with:

Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Misdemeanor Simple Assault (2 counts)

Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct

Summary Public Drunkenness

He was captured over a month later, on Sept. 5, 2021.

Facing the Court Again

Now back in custody after his latest flight from justice, Osbourne is expected to be extradited to Pennsylvania, where he faces the escape charge as well as multiple pending cases across jurisdictions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.