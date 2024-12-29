Overcast with Haze 62°

Pamela Baumgartner Assaults Police, Security After DUI: PD

A Fort Wayne woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers and hospital security during a DUI investigation in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Jillian Pikora
Pamela Baumgartner, 33, of the 2800 block of Dupont Commerce Court, was taken into custody following two separate incidents in Upper Allen Township and Camp Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 24, police said.

Upper Allen Police responded to the 1st block of Andes Drive at approximately 4:19 a.m. for a possible overdose, officials said. Baumgartner regained consciousness as officers arrived and attempted to leave the scene in her vehicle, police said. Officers stopped her and determined she was driving under the influence on a suspended license, according to authorities.

Baumgartner was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment. While in custody at the hospital, she allegedly attempted to strike an officer in the face, prompting her transfer to Cumberland County Central Booking for arraignment, officials said.

At 5:05 a.m., East Pennsboro Township Police were called to the same hospital after Baumgartner allegedly assaulted hospital security staff during an unrelated incident, authorities said.

Baumgartner was charged with felony aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and driving while DUI suspended (her third offense), police said. She is being held at Cumberland County Prison, pending a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Sanderson.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, authorities explained.

