Officers responded to a restaurant on the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle for a reported theft. Employees told police that a man and woman dined at the establishment and left without paying. They provided police with the suspects' vehicle registration, according to a release.

The area has three restaurants: Moonlight Diner, Hickory Ridge Restaurant, and John's Diner Family Restaurant, but which one was subjected to the theft was not clear.

The suspects were identified as Morgan Alexis Bathgate, 22, and Kadan Joseph Winsor, 30, both of whom now face non-traffic citations for theft of services.

The incident remains under investigation.

