Mark Edward McNutt, of the 100 block of Faith Circle, was taken into custody on Saturday, Oct. 25, after North Middleton Township Police executed a search warrant and discovered dangerous devices and precursor chemicals inside his residence, according to the department and court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

McNutt is charged with Felony Attempted Weapons of Mass Destruction, Felony Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children**, and Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, records show.

According to an affidavit filed by Detective Matthew Johnston, McNutt’s coworkers alerted police after he discussed explosives at work and drew rocket-propelled grenade schematics on a whiteboard. A search of his home revealed a cache of materials, including:

Steel pipes with threaded caps consistent with pipe bombs,

Glass bottles labeled “Napalm” containing flammable chemicals,

Rags soaked in liquid accelerant nearby,

Aluminum canisters filled with epoxy and ball bearings,

Electric matches and remote key fobs commonly used for detonators, and

A Guy Fawkes “V for Vendetta” mask displayed on a wall.

Investigators also found evidence McNutt researched explosives online and communicated about drones, epoxy explosives, and anti-government rhetoric. FBI agents and Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Technicians confirmed the seized items could be used to construct functional explosives, authorities said.

Two juvenile boys and a woman identified as Meredith McNutt were inside the home at the time of the search, according to police.

McNutt was taken into custody without incident and booked into Cumberland County Prison, where bail was denied because he remains a “credible threat to the public,” court records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge David J. Rogers on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at 2 p.m.

The North Middleton Township Police Department continues to investigate the case in coordination with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

