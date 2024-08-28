Fair 80°

SHARE

Man Arrested For Setting Fire Outside Carlisle Bar: Police

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire outside a bar in Carlisle, authorities said.

John Mark Petonyak

John Mark Petonyak

Photo Credit: Carlisle PD
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

On Sunday, Aug. 11, at about 5:20 p.m., Carlisle Police and Fire Departments responded to a building fire at the Gingerbread Man Bar on Courthouse Avenue. 

The fire caused extensive damage to the trash bin area and walk-in cooler area for the bar. The bar also suffered over $30,000 in damages to the food and beverage inventory, Carlisle police said on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The Carlisle Police and Fire Department investigated the fire and determined it originated at a plastic trash bin on the west side of the bar. 

Carlisle Borough video surveillance captured the arsonist setting fire to the trash bin, police said.

Further investigation identified the suspected arsonist as John Mark Petonyak, police said.

Petonyak was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck. Petonyak's bail was set at $99,000. Petonyak was sent to Cumberland County Prison. 

to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE