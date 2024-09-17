A warrant for 36-year-old Ardian Demiri, of Harrisburg, has been issued for a felony burglary charge and one misdemeanor charge of indecent assault without consent, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

The charges stem from an investigation into "an incident with a Lyft driver," in the 1700 block of Creek Vista Drive, as stated in the police release.

The police were called to the area by the victim around 1 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The woman explained that she got a ride home from a grocery store using the Lyft app on Aug. 14. During the ride, the driver — Ardian Demiri — "began making sexual comments," the police wrote in the release.

When she arrived at her home the following happened Demirir "offered to help carry the groceries in" but she declined by telling him, "She did not need any help," the police explained.

But Demiri grabbed a bag out of the car and followed her to her home, the victim told the police.

"She was surprised when she turned around and saw him," she told officers, that's when he "kissed her on the mouth and made a sexual comment," and when she told him "to stop and leave" he did.

Demiri remains at large.

