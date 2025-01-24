Fair 27°

SHARE

Lea Waddell Charged With Assaulting Children At Carlisle Day

A Carlisle daycare worker is accused of physically assaulting two children, causing injuries, police announced on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Lea Waddel

Lea Waddel

 Photo Credit: Carlisle PD
Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Lea Waddell, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with four counts of Felony 3 Endangering the Welfare of Children and one count of Misdemeanor 1 Simple Assault following an investigation into alleged abuse at a local daycare, according to Carlisle police.

The investigation began in October 2024 after reports surfaced that Waddell had assaulted two students. Police say she pushed one child, causing the student to fall, hit their head on an object, and suffer facial bruising. In another incident, Waddell allegedly picked a child up by the arms and dropped them to the ground, authorities said.

Waddell was arrested on Oct. 31, 2024. During a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15, all charges were waived to county court, police said.

The incidents occurred at a daycare on East Pomfret Street in Carlisle, authorities added.

to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE