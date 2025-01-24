Lea Waddell, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with four counts of Felony 3 Endangering the Welfare of Children and one count of Misdemeanor 1 Simple Assault following an investigation into alleged abuse at a local daycare, according to Carlisle police.

The investigation began in October 2024 after reports surfaced that Waddell had assaulted two students. Police say she pushed one child, causing the student to fall, hit their head on an object, and suffer facial bruising. In another incident, Waddell allegedly picked a child up by the arms and dropped them to the ground, authorities said.

Waddell was arrested on Oct. 31, 2024. During a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15, all charges were waived to county court, police said.

The incidents occurred at a daycare on East Pomfret Street in Carlisle, authorities added.

