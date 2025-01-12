Inmate Caught With Suboxone At Cumberland County Prison, Police Say

Tone Hancock, 36, was charged with contraband into a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance, the Middlesex Township Police Department said.

Officers were notified on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, about an inmate who had a drug at Cumberland County Prison. Authorities tested the substance and confirmed it was suboxone.

Hancock remains incarcerated at the prison, now facing additional charges stemming from the incident.

Further details on the case were not immediately available.

