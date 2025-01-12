Fair 24°

Inmate Caught With Suboxone At Cumberland County Prison, Police Say

An inmate at Cumberland County Prison faces new charges after officers discovered him with suboxone, authorities said.

36-year-old Tone Hancock was accused of having suboxone as an inmate at Cumberland County Prison in Middlesex Township, PA.

 Photo Credit: Middlesex Township Police Department/Google Maps
Tone Hancock, 36, was charged with contraband into a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance, the Middlesex Township Police Department said.

Officers were notified on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, about an inmate who had a drug at Cumberland County Prison. Authorities tested the substance and confirmed it was suboxone.

Hancock remains incarcerated at the prison, now facing additional charges stemming from the incident.

Further details on the case were not immediately available.

