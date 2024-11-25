Freddy Simon-Castro, of unknown address, is accused of pointing a gun at a driver at 1501 Harrisburg Pike on Sunday, Nov. 24, police said in the release. Officers were called to the scene, but Simon-Castro had fled before their arrival.

Authorities quickly located Simon-Castro nearby, and the weapon was seized during the investigation, police said.

Simon-Castro was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault by physical menace, according to the release. He was taken to the booking center for arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.