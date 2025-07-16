Devick Jade Failor, 26, is accused of exposing himself near the children’s section of the Bosler Memorial Library at 158 West High Street in Carlisle on Thursday, May 23 around 11:18 a.m., according to police.

Police identified Failor at the scene and later obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident in July, records show.

Failor has been charged with the following:

Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure.

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Open Lewdness.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck, who set bail at $10,000. Failor was committed to Cumberland County Prison and remains in custody.

His formal arraignment is scheduled for Monday, July 21 at 8 a.m. in the Jury Assembly Room. A pre-trial conference is also set for Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

