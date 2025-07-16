Light Rain Fog/Mist 80°

SHARE

Devick Failor Exposed Himself At Carlisle Library: Police

A man who allegedly exposed himself near children at a public library in Cumberland County was arrested nearly two months after the incident, Carlisle Police announced in a release on Wednesday, July 16.

Devick Jade Failor and Bosler Memorial Library at 158 West High Street in Carlisle where he allegedly exposed himself in the children's section. 

Devick Jade Failor and Bosler Memorial Library at 158 West High Street in Carlisle where he allegedly exposed himself in the children's section. 

 Photo Credit: Carlisle PD (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Devick Jade Failor

Devick Jade Failor

 Photo Credit: Carlisle PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Devick Jade Failor, 26, is accused of exposing himself near the children’s section of the Bosler Memorial Library at 158 West High Street in Carlisle on Thursday, May 23 around 11:18 a.m., according to police.

Police identified Failor at the scene and later obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident in July, records show.

Failor has been charged with the following:

  • Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure.
  • Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.
  • Misdemeanor Open Lewdness.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck, who set bail at $10,000. Failor was committed to Cumberland County Prison and remains in custody.

His formal arraignment is scheduled for Monday, July 21 at 8 a.m. in the Jury Assembly Room. A pre-trial conference is also set for Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE