Couple Convicted Of Raping Unconscious Woman: Cumberland County DA

Paul Wasser was found guilty on Monday, Aug. 26 of Rape of an Unconscious Person, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault, Conspiracy to Sexual Assault, Indecent Assault, and Conspiracy to Indecent Assault.

His co-defendant, Kelly Prosser, was convicted of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Rape of an Unconscious Person, Conspiracy to Sexual Assault, and Indecent Assault.

These charges were filed in February 2023 after the victim reported that she had been invited to Wasser’s home after working an evening shift to socialize with Wasser and Prosser. The victim was told they could play darts and watch a movie.

When she arrived, however, Wasser began pressuring her to consume alcohol. She reported that he provided her with multiple alcoholic beverages, and each time she set it down, he would pressure her to pick it back up and keep drinking, the DA said.

After drinking a mixed drink provided by Wasser, the victim became dizzy and lost consciousness, the DA said.

She awoke on Wasser’s bed, with her clothing removed, and both defendants in various stages of nudity, the DA said.

She recalled Wasser, completely nude and on top of her, and recalled hearing him encouraging Prosser to perform oral sex on the victim, the DA said. The next day, the victim went to the hospital where she underwent a sexual assault examination, where both defendants’ DNA was recovered on her body, the DA said.

Upon being interviewed by police, both defendants denied any sexual contact with the victim, however, Prosser later told an acquaintance, who testified at trial, that she “licked [the victim’s] fun spot," the DA said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2024, before Judge Christylee Peck.

