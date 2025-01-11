Wells, 23, was driving from Haskell, Oklahoma, to visit a friend in Bergen, New Jersey, when she vanished on April 12, 1993. Her journey ended mysteriously in Perry County, PA—nearly 200 miles from her destination.

After a day on the road, Wells checked into the Pike Motel along Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. At 7:00 p.m., she called her friend, Melissa, and said she planned to grab food at a nearby McDonald’s before returning to her motel room to nap. The pair arranged to meet around midnight.

At 8:00 p.m., Wells went to the front desk of the motel and asked staff for directions to the nearest McDonald’s. They saw her leave and get into her rental vehicle, a white 1993 Plymouth Acclaim with Oklahoma license plates. This was the last time anyone saw her.

Shortly after midnight on April 13, Melissa arrived at the motel as planned. When Karen did not answer the door, Melissa summoned a clerk, who let her into the room with a master key. Karen was not there, but her belongings remained. An open suitcase and some clothing lay on the bed, and a magazine with a pack of cigarettes sat on the bedside table. The bed appeared untouched.

At 5:30 a.m. that same day, Karen’s rental car was found abandoned in a rural area on Route 274 near Tuscarora State Park—35 miles from the motel. The car’s hazard lights were on, its battery drained, and it was out of gas. Both front doors were open, and the vehicle bore scratches and mud, suggesting it had been driven off-road.

Inside the car, investigators found soda bottles, fast food wrappers, maps, and a small amount of marijuana. Trash from a Hardee’s meal, including French fries, was also present. Karen’s change purse, containing a small amount of cash, was in a nearby ditch. Authorities also uncovered an unexplained 600 to 700 miles unaccounted for on the car’s odometer.

Karen was described as 23 years old at the time of her disappearance. She was 5’6” tall, weighed 120 pounds, and had blonde hair and blue-green eyes. She was known to wear glasses. Her rental car was recovered in a wooded area near New Germantown, PA, approximately 35 miles north of her last known location in Carlisle.

Around Thanksgiving in 1994, the wife of Karen’s married boyfriend claimed she received a phone call from her. Karen allegedly told the woman she had gotten married and would not be returning. Police do not believe Karen made the call.

Karen had a prior forgery conviction in South Dakota and was unemployed at the time of her disappearance. Despite these challenges, her family said she was handling life well and adored her son, Willy, who was subsequently raised by his grandparents.

While no suspects have been named, theories range from foul play to the involvement of an unknown individual. Answers could still lie near the Pike Motel or the Perry County woods, according to investigators.

Investigators continue to pursue leads, including advanced fingerprint testing on items from Karen’s car.

Karen was declared legally dead by her family in 1994. A gravestone bearing her name stands empty in Haskell, Oklahoma. Despite the passage of time, her loved ones hold onto hope for answers.

Daily Voice has reach out to Karen's mom for a comment or statement on the case.

Submit a Tip: If you have any information concerning Karen Denise Wells, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or the Carlisle Police Department at (717)-243-4121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.