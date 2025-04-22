Child Abuse Images Manufactured In Carlisle: Police

Corey Matthew Wagner was arrested after investigators found child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in his possession, according to police. Wagner is also accused of manufacturing and distributing the material involving the same victim.

The charges stem from a detailed investigation that uncovered Wagner’s alleged abuse of a female child, along with evidence indicating exploitation captured in photo and video form, authorities said.

He is charged with multiple felonies including:

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Child.

Felony Indecent Deviate Sexual Intercourse With An Unconscious Victim.

Felony Photographing, Filming, or Depicting Sex Acts On Computer.

Felony Sexual Abuse Of Children – Dissemination.

Felony Sexual Abuse Of Children – Possession.

Felony Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses.

Felony Sexual Exploitation Of Children.

Felony Criminal Use Of Communication Facility.

He also faces Misdemeanor Indecent Assault and Corruption Of Minors, along with Endangering The Welfare Of Children, according to the release.

Wagner, who is listed as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, was taken into custody at his residence in Carlisle on Monday, April 21.

