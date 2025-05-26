Carlisle Woman, 73, Killed In DUI Crash On Sidewalk: Police

The crash happened at the intersection of South Hanover and West Pomfret streets around 8:17 p.m. on Friday, May 23, according to the Carlisle Borough Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the couple had been hit by a vehicle while walking along the sidewalk. Both victims were rushed to area hospitals. The woman, 73, was later pronounced dead. Her 74-year-old husband remains in critical condition.

The driver, 57-year-old Martin Leroy Brinton, was under the influence of alcohol when he drove onto the sidewalk, striking the pair, the investigators explained. Brinton was arrested at the scene, treated at a hospital, and later processed at Cumberland County Prison.

He is charged with the following:

Felony Homicide by Vehicle While DUI.

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI.

Misdemeanor DUI.

His preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.

Debris from the crash and a damaged pedestrian signal remain at the scene. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 717-243-5252 or submit a tip via Crimewatch.

