Carlisle Man Head-Butts, Threatens Officer During New Year's Day Assault: Police

Jonathan Pike, 34, was arrested after being spotted by officers in the 500 block of South Pitt Street on New Year’s Day at 5:17 p.m., according to police. Pike, who was known to be wanted, allegedly threatened to punch an officer in the face while being taken into custody, police said.

During the arrest, Pike head-butted an officer, then began yelling and repeatedly slamming his head against the concrete sidewalk and the interior of the police vehicle cage, causing self-inflicted injuries, authorities said.

A search of Pike revealed a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Pike was evaluated at a hospital before being cleared for incarceration and transported to Cumberland County Prison. He was arraigned on felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, court records show.

Additional information was not immediately available.

