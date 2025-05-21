Light Rain Fog/Mist 55°

Car Trapped Under Tractor-Trailer In Crash On Carlisle Pike: PennDOT

A car was crushed beneath a fully loaded tractor-trailer in a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County, officials said on Wednesday, May 21 at 5:44 p.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of US Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) and Kost Road/Ridge Hill Road around 5:42 p.m., according to PennDOT’s 511PA system and state spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Emergency responders arrived to find a vehicle pinned under the trailer of a commercial truck with unknown cargo. A heavy-duty tow crew was called to lift the trailer from the vehicle. The extent of injuries has not been confirmed.

Life Lion was requested but could not fly due to poor weather conditions, so a ground unit was sent to the scene instead, Schreffler said.

The crash is being handled by Silver Spring Township police, and the Cumberland County Public Information Officer is expected on site. As of 6 p.m., no word had been released about a coroner’s involvement.

The crash has shut down both directions of Route 11 at the intersection with Kost Road and Ridge Hill Road. PennDOT anticipates the disruption to last until around 7 p.m.

