Ashley Bouder, Carlisle-Born Ballerina, Bids Farewell To Nycb After 25 Iconic Years

A Carlisle, Pennsylvania native, Bouder’s ballet journey began at age six at the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB) under Marcia Dale Weary. “I was truly a barn baby,” she reminisced, sharing childhood memories of sneaking A&W root beer from the 50¢ soda machine and clinging to her favorite barre spot—one she still favors at NYCB. Her mother, also a CPYB alum, passed down a legacy of dance that would propel Bouder to the School of American Ballet at 15 and NYCB’s principal rank by 2005.

For her farewell performance, Bouder will reprise her fiery role in George Balanchine’s *Firebird*, a ballet she famously learned in just two hours for her 2001 debut at age 17. “It’s part of my soul forever,” she shared. She also reflected on *Firebird* moments through the years—from a 2016 post-show cuddle with her 5-month-old daughter Violet to Violet’s playful rendition of *Firebird* at age 3 in 2020.

Off-stage, Bouder has been a champion for change, using her platform to fight for gender equality and push diversity forward through her Ashley Bouder Arts Project.

Though she’s exiting the NYCB spotlight, Bouder’s next act is already in motion—choreography, teaching, and fueling her arts project to inspire the stars of tomorrow. "I’m at peace with my decision to leave this stage and company... I’ve had some truly wonderful experiences," she reflected.

As the curtain falls, Bouder leaves behind not just a legacy, but a challenge to the dance world: leap higher, shine brighter, and always break the mold.

