Adnan Zawawi Killed In Cumberland County Fire

A Cumberland County homeowner was killed in a late-night house fire, officials announced Saturday, Jan. 11.

The scene of the fatal fire on Country Club Road.

 Photo Credit: DJM News Media
 Photo Credit: DJM News Media
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Adnan Bakr Zawawi, the homeowner, was identified as the victim of a fire that broke out on the 1000 block of Country Club Road, the Cumberland County Coroner's Office said.

Zawawi was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death remains under investigation pending further testing, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire's cause.

No additional details were immediately available.

