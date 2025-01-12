Adnan Bakr Zawawi, the homeowner, was identified as the victim of a fire that broke out on the 1000 block of Country Club Road, the Cumberland County Coroner's Office said.

Zawawi was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death remains under investigation pending further testing, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire's cause.

No additional details were immediately available.

