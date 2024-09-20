Wayne Lokey was last seen in the area of 100 block Long View, North Middleton Twp, Cumberland County around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Lokey was driving a white 2016 Ford Explorer, with the Tennessee license plate "LIONEL1," police wrote. He is believed to beheading to Maine.

Lokey is described as a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 lbs., with gray/balding hair, and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, khaki pants, gray shoe and glasses.

Lokey "may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused," the police said.

Anyone with information on Lokey is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or by calling the North Middleton Twp PD at 717-238-9676.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.