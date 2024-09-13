David James Foor, 26, and Brandi Renee Keifer, 25, both of Carlisle were arrested on the charge of child endangerment on Monday, Sept. 9, by Middlesex Township Police.

The following day "it was discovered Foor [and Keifer] had brought in and possessed controlled substances while incarcerated at the Cumberland County Prison," the police wrote in two additional releases.

Additional details about the case were not immediately available so check back here for updates.

