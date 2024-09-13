Overcast 62°

David Foor, Brandi Keifer Charged After Baby Takes Drugs: PD

A 5-month-old baby girl was found with cocaine and fentanyl in her system that police believe her parents got in the Cumberland County Prison, according to multiple releases on Friday, Sept. 13.

David James Foor and Brandi Renee Keifer who are accused of having drugs in the Cumberland County Prison and allowing their 5-month-old baby girl to ingest cocaine and fentanyl.

 Photo Credit: Middletown Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

David James Foor, 26, and Brandi Renee Keifer, 25, both of Carlisle were arrested on the charge of child endangerment on Monday, Sept. 9, by Middlesex Township Police.

The following day "it was discovered Foor [and Keifer] had brought in and possessed controlled substances while incarcerated at the Cumberland County Prison," the police wrote in two additional releases.

Additional details about the case were not immediately available so check back here for updates.

