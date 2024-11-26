22 Arrested In Human Trafficking Stings Across Cumberland County: DA

The arrests are part of Operation: Closed2Trafficking, a campaign targeting illegal commercial sex trafficking, and Impact Demand, an initiative aimed at combating the demand for such exploitation. Authorities executed multiple stings over the last month, uncovering alleged criminal activity at massage parlors and through undercover operations, according to McCormack.
“These operations are a message that Cumberland County is ‘Closed to Human Trafficking,’” McCormack said, emphasizing the county’s commitment to ending trafficking and exploitation.
Raids At Massage Parlors
Two Cumberland County massage parlors were the focus of Operation: Closed2Trafficking following months-long investigations prompted by a citizen tip. On Nov. 6, authorities raided GL Message on W. Trindle Road in Carlisle, which led to a subsequent raid at Li’s Asian Spa on E. High Street, also in Carlisle.
The operations resulted in several arrests, including:
- Chuan Xa Wang, of Newport, for Prostitution and Corrupt Organizations
- Two individuals from Flushing, New York, for Prostitution
McCormack said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
Targeting Trafficking’s ‘Fuel’
In parallel, the task force conducted two undercover stings, Impact Demand 8 and Impact Demand 9, targeting the customers who fund human trafficking. These stings, held Oct. 23 and Nov. 8, involved collaboration with local and state law enforcement agencies.
Arrests from the stings include:
- Naeem Ahmad, 33, Camp Hill
- Michael Cassel, 32, Carlisle
- James Williams, 53, Millersburg
- Frantz Alteus, 50, Dickson City
- Jeremy Herman, 54, Mechanicsburg
- David Wholaver, 56, Plain City, OH
- Travis Walters, 29, Turbotville
- Donald Miller, 57, Dover
- Jeffrey Nguyen, 34, Harrisburg
- Jason Martin, 42, South Fork
- Robert Kraft, 33, Millerstown (also charged with drug offenses)
- Matthew Peterson, 43, Danville
- Sebastian Klinger, 32, Bellefonte (also charged with drug offenses)
- Joseph Biddle, 54, Tyrone
- Robert Campbell, 38, Harrisburg
- Christopher Striker, 34, Lancaster
- Timothy Bricker, 62
- Juan Perez, 36, Lansdale
- Ravi Bastola, 40, Mechanicsburg
Across nine Impact Demand stings, 85 people have been arrested in Cumberland County, authorities said.
Ongoing Fight Against Trafficking
McCormack highlighted the importance of addressing both the supply and demand sides of human trafficking. “The fuel that feeds human trafficking is the money customers pay for commercial sex,” he said.
“These arrests send a clear message: Trafficking has no place in our community,” McCormack added.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
