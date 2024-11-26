22 Arrested In Human Trafficking Stings Across Cumberland County: DA

The arrests are part of Operation: Closed2Trafficking, a campaign targeting illegal commercial sex trafficking, and Impact Demand, an initiative aimed at combating the demand for such exploitation. Authorities executed multiple stings over the last month, uncovering alleged criminal activity at massage parlors and through undercover operations, according to McCormack.

“These operations are a message that Cumberland County is ‘Closed to Human Trafficking,’” McCormack said, emphasizing the county’s commitment to ending trafficking and exploitation.

Raids At Massage Parlors

Two Cumberland County massage parlors were the focus of Operation: Closed2Trafficking following months-long investigations prompted by a citizen tip. On Nov. 6, authorities raided GL Message on W. Trindle Road in Carlisle, which led to a subsequent raid at Li’s Asian Spa on E. High Street, also in Carlisle.

The operations resulted in several arrests, including:

Chuan Xa Wang, of Newport, for Prostitution and Corrupt Organizations

Two individuals from Flushing, New York, for Prostitution

McCormack said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Targeting Trafficking’s ‘Fuel’

In parallel, the task force conducted two undercover stings, Impact Demand 8 and Impact Demand 9, targeting the customers who fund human trafficking. These stings, held Oct. 23 and Nov. 8, involved collaboration with local and state law enforcement agencies.

Arrests from the stings include:

Naeem Ahmad, 33, Camp Hill

Michael Cassel, 32, Carlisle

James Williams, 53, Millersburg

Frantz Alteus, 50, Dickson City

Jeremy Herman, 54, Mechanicsburg

David Wholaver, 56, Plain City, OH

Travis Walters, 29, Turbotville

Donald Miller, 57, Dover

Jeffrey Nguyen, 34, Harrisburg

Jason Martin, 42, South Fork

Robert Kraft, 33, Millerstown (also charged with drug offenses)

Matthew Peterson, 43, Danville

Sebastian Klinger, 32, Bellefonte (also charged with drug offenses)

Joseph Biddle, 54, Tyrone

Robert Campbell, 38, Harrisburg

Christopher Striker, 34, Lancaster

Timothy Bricker, 62

Juan Perez, 36, Lansdale

Ravi Bastola, 40, Mechanicsburg

Across nine Impact Demand stings, 85 people have been arrested in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Ongoing Fight Against Trafficking

McCormack highlighted the importance of addressing both the supply and demand sides of human trafficking. “The fuel that feeds human trafficking is the money customers pay for commercial sex,” he said.

“These arrests send a clear message: Trafficking has no place in our community,” McCormack added.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

