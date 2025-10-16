Watch: Predator Hunters Catch SCI Camp Hill Officer For Alleged Child Sex Assault

Robert Burkholder, 36, of Lewisberry, was arrested by Punxsutawney Borough Police in Jefferson County around 12:45 p.m., according to investigators. Police worked with the nonprofit group 814 Pred Hunters, who streamed video of the arrest on Facebook showing Burkholder surrounded by officers in a local park. The footage has already been viewed more than 200,000 times.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections confirmed Burkholder was a corrections officer assigned to SCI Camp Hill. “We are aware of the charges. Mr. Burkholder will be suspended without pay pending resolution of the charges against him,” the department said in a statement.

Burkholder is facing the following charges:

Attempted statutory sexual assault.

Attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Attempted aggravated indecent assault.

Attempt to corrupt minors.

Attempted indecent assault.

Criminal use of a communication facility.

He is awaiting preliminary arraignment, court staff confirmed.

