Vehicle Strikes Home, Causing Gas Leak In Camp Hill: Police

The incident happened at the intersection of N. 21st Street and Page Street on Thursday, Dec. 19, around 10:56 a.m., according to Camp Hill Police.

A 64-year-old driver suffered a medical episode while heading north on N. 21st Street, causing him to lose consciousness, the police explained.

The vehicle veered through several front yards in the 200 block before colliding with the home, police said.

The collision caused a natural gas leak, prompting a response from UGI. Emergency responders evacuated the residence, and no one inside was injured, authorities said.

The driver, a Camp Hill resident, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Camp Hill Police thanked UGI, fire companies, EMS, and citizens for their cooperation during the incident.

