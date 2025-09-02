Tracy Allen, 34, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and criminal trespass, along with summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct, according to police.

The charges stem from an alleged incident at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, when Allen attempted to enter the school on the 400 block of Erford Road to retrieve her daughter.

When the principal, identified in charging documents as Michael Pietropola, told Allen she could not use that entrance and needed to report to the office, she allegedly forced the door open and shoved him, police said.

Video footage reviewed by the school resource officer and witness statements corroborated the principal’s account, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Allen assaulted Pietropola twice as she followed him through secured areas of the school.

Allen’s husband eventually escorted her outside the building, police noted.

The district superintendent told police Allen will be barred from school property without permission for one year due to the trespassing charge, according to court documents.

East Pennsboro School District also released a statement: “At 8:50 a.m. on August 20th, one of our staff members intervened into a disruptive event with another adult from the community. While the intervention was necessary, there was no immediate threat to students or staff. The school district continues to work collaboratively with East Pennsboro Police Department to support their investigation.”

Allen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Sanderson.

