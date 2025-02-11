Light Snow Fog/Mist 29°

Tanker Fire Closes I-81 South Near Camp Hill (Developing)

A tanker fire has shut down Interstate 81 southbound at the Route 581 split in Cumberland County on Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, officials said.

The traffic camera nearest to the tractor-trailer fire on I-81. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m., prompting closures of I-81 South at Exit 59 (PA 581 East/US 11 – Camp Hill) and the ramp from 581 West to I-81 South, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Crews quickly extinguished the cab fire, and the tanker itself did not catch fire, Schreffler said. However, there is no estimate on how long the cleanup will take.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

