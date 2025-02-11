Tanker Fire Closes I-81 South Near Camp Hill (Developing)

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m., prompting closures of I-81 South at Exit 59 (PA 581 East/US 11 – Camp Hill) and the ramp from 581 West to I-81 South, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Crews quickly extinguished the cab fire, and the tanker itself did not catch fire, Schreffler said. However, there is no estimate on how long the cleanup will take.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.