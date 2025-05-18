Talen Matthew Bruce, of the 300 block of Stonehedge Lane, was arrested after authorities say he drove to Tennessee to pick up a missing girl without parental permission, according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department.

The girl had been reported missing to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in New Tazewell, Tennessee. Investigators say Bruce brought her back to Pennsylvania and was later found with her at a motel in Upper Allen Township, where police say evidence of sexual assault was discovered.

Bruce was taken into custody at the scene on Saturday, May 17, and transported to Cumberland County Central Booking. His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Kathryn H. Silcox at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, according to his court docket.

He was charged with:

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Sexual Assault.

Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

Felony Interference with Custody of Children.

Felony Corruption of Minors.

He was remanded to Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $200,000 monetary bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin on Thursday, May 29 at 2 p.m..

