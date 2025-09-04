Ryan Matthew Bennett, 43, Camp Hill, allegedly rear-ended a woman’s vehicle on Creek Road near Cedar Cliff Drive before repeatedly striking it again on Friday, Aug. 1, according to police.

The woman told officers that Bennett’s truck accelerated into the back of her car, then continued crashing into it. When she pulled over, Bennett allegedly drove into the driver’s side of her vehicle before pursuing her off-road.

The victim said she was forced to steer off the road and up a hill to escape further collisions. Police said Bennett’s truck eventually struck a utility pole and became disabled.

Officers found the vehicle at the scene and identified Bennett as the driver, according to the release.

He has been charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property, and Criminal Mischief. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday, Aug. 27, records show.

