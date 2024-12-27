Fair with Haze 43°

PennDOT Crew Among Multiple People Hospitalized After Chain-Reaction Crash On PA 581

A chain-reaction crash involving a PennDOT crew truck and multiple vehicles injured several people on PA 581 eastbound near the Camp Hill exit Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 when traffic was stopped near the Trindle Road on-ramp. A PennDOT crew cab was struck in the collision, totaling the vehicle, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Three PennDOT employees were transported to the hospital for evaluation, Schreffler said. Several passengers in other vehicles involved had to be extricated and were also taken to the hospital, though their conditions were not immediately available.

The crash prompted lane restrictions eastbound at Exit 5 for US 15 S and US 11/15 N. As of 3:23 p.m., the right lane remained closed, with the incident expected to be cleared by 4:30 p.m., per 511PA.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and expect delays in the area.  

