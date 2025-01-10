Pedestrian Hospitalized After Vehicle Hits Mailbox Bank In Cumberland County (Photos)

The crash happened on Cypress Lane in Country Manor at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to New Kingstown Fire Company.

Firefighters responded with the Squad, Engine, and Chief to find a vehicle that had hit a mailbox bank and collided with another car, the fire company said. One person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Further details on the extent of the injuries or the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

