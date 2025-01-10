Fair 31°

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Vehicle Hits Mailbox Bank In Cumberland County (Photos)

A vehicle struck a mailbox bank and another car in a pedestrian crash that sent one person to the hospital in Cumberland County, fire officials announced.

The scene of the crash into the mailbox bank.

 Photo Credit: New Kingston FC
The USPS van after the crash.

 Photo Credit: New Kingston FC
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash happened on Cypress Lane in Country Manor at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to New Kingstown Fire Company.

Firefighters responded with the Squad, Engine, and Chief to find a vehicle that had hit a mailbox bank and collided with another car, the fire company said. One person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Further details on the extent of the injuries or the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

